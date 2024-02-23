AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean View Photo

Feb. 16–22, 2024

A tourist bungee jumped in Colombia, swimmers dove from a dock in Peru, and revelers danced on the closing day of Carnival in Bolivia as Catholics across the region marked the start of Lent. Mexicans marched demanding electoral autonomy for this year’s general election, and former detainees in Paraguay celebrated the conviction of a retired police commissioner who tortured people during the Stroessner dictatorship in 1976.

The selection was curated by AP photojournalist Ariana Cubillos in Caracas, Venezuela.

