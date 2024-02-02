AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean View Photo

Jan. 26 – Feb. 1, 2024

Argentine lawmakers continued the debate on the reform package that President Javier Milei considers key to the success of his economic program, as protesters and police clashed outside the Congress building.

El Salvador’s president has everyone’s attention as he seeks reelection despite the country’s constitution prohibiting reelection.

With protesters outside a full arena, bullfights resumed in Mexico City after the country’s highest court temporarily revoked a local ruling that sided with animal rights defenders and suspended the events for more than a year and a half.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by Southern Cone News Director Natacha Pisarenko in Buenos Aires.

By The Associated Press