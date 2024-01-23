Clear
Police say a former Haitian vice-consul has been slain near an airport in Haiti

By AP News

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A former Haitian vice-consul to the Dominican Republic was gunned down near an airport in northern Haiti, a police official told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Claude Joazard, a doctor and former senatorial candidate, was killed Sunday near the sole international airport in the northern coastal city of Cap-Haitien, said police spokesman Inspector Arold Jean.

Joazard was a former diplomat to the Dominican Republic town of Dajabon, located near the border that the countries share on the island of Hispaniola.

It wasn’t immediately clear what motivated the shooting. No one has been arrested.

Gangs have been blamed for killing more than 4,000 people across Haiti last year, according to U.N. statistics.

