Cloudy
46.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Pictures of the Week Latin America and Caribbean Photo Gallery

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Photo Icon View Photo

Jan. 12-18, 2024

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa decreed a national state of emergency to deal with gang violence. In Rio de Janeiro, Carnival dancers rehearsed. Inmates in Bolivia crafted miniature cars and furniture to sell at a fair. Indigenous people in Guatemala held a ceremony to honor new President Bernardo Arévalo.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 