Owner of Bahamian diving experience launches investigation after shark attacks US boy

By AP News

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The owner that operates a diving experience in the Bahamas where a 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark this week said late Wednesday that an internal investigation is underway.

Stuart Cove, of Blue Adventures, said in a statement that his company is cooperating with police and that the diving experience has temporarily closed.

“Incidents like this involving interactions with marine life, even with the species of sharks included in this experience, are rare and never acceptable,” he said.

Police said the unidentified boy was bitten on his right leg Monday and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Cove said a dive instructor and a dive guide were in the water when the incident occurred and that they provided immediate medical attention.

He said the incident is the first of its kind since the experience began operating in 2006.

