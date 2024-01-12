AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean View Photo

Jan. 5-11, 2024

Armed men storm an Ecuador TV studio during a live broadcast. As attacks in the country escalated, the president issued a decree declaring a state of emergency, suspending people’s rights and mobilizing the military.

Cloaked in red, faithful Argentines make their annual pilgrimage to the sanctuary of folk cowboy St. Gauchito Gil, who is revered as a sort of Robin Hood figure.

Brazilians paid their final respects to former soccer coach and player Mario Zagallo, who reached the World Cup final a record five times, winning four, as a player and then a coach with Brazil.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

By The Associated Press