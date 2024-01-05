Clear
42.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Pictures of the Week Latin America and Caribbean Photo Gallery

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Photo Icon View Photo

Dec. 29 – Jan. 3, 2024

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Venezuelans celebrated New Year’s Eve outdoors in public squares. Brazilians watched fireworks glistening over the bay in Rio de Janeiro and Ecuadorians dressed up in devil costumes to dance out the old year and bring in 2024. The Brazilian city of Sao Paulo hosted its annual, 15-kilometer New Year’s Eve race.

French highliner Nathan Paulin wowed spectators with his tightrope performance in Santiago, kicking off Chile’s largest performing arts festival. In Mexico, the president inaugurated a “mega-pharmacy” to help end a medicine supply issue for hospitals, and the Zapatista National Liberation Army (EZLN) marked the 30th anniversary of their uprising.

The selection was curated by Senior Photo Editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 