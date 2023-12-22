Partly Cloudy
48.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Pictures of the Week Latin America and Caribbean Photo Gallery

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Photo Icon View Photo

TO MOVE FRIDAY EARLY RISER

Dec. 15-21, 2023

Santa Claus visited children in the Brazilian jungle’s Amazon basin as market goers in Mexico shopped under piñatas traditionally broken open during the Christmas season. Chileans rejected a second rewriting of their national constitution, and anti-government protestors in Argentina demonstrated against their new president’s austerity measures. Pilgrims in Cuba made their way to the shrine of St. Lazarus, the Roman Catholic saint considered the protector of the sick, while in Guatemala people celebrated the feast day of Saint Thomas.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by senior photo editor for Latin America and the Caribbean Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 