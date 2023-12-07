Mexico City rattled by moderate 5.8 magnitude earthquake

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City residents were rattled by a moderate 5.8 magnitude earthquake that struck to the south of the capital Thursday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred at about 2:03 p.m. local time at a spot near Chiautla de Tapia, a rural village about 125 miles (200 kilometers) south of Mexico City in Puebla state.

The head of the federal civil defense agency said there were no immediate reports of damage anywhere around Chiautla. Acting Mexico City Mayor Martí Batres said there were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries in the capital.

The tremor set off the Mexico City earthquake alarm system and people left apartment and office buildings in neighborhoods across the city. Groups of office workers gathered on sidewalks along the city’s downtown Reforma boulevard.