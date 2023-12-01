Cloudy
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By AP News
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Nov. 23- 30, 2023

A woman walks on a dried-out portion of Lake Titicaca in Coata, Peru. Demonstrators who are demanding the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras consume a roast pig during a protest near the Congress building in Guatemala City. A full moon rises over the Andes Mountains in Santiago, Chile and a family lights candles during the day of solidarity with the Palestinian people in Bogota, Colombia.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photojournalist Jorge Saenz in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

By The Associated Press

