Clear
58.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Gun battles in Mexican city of Cuernavaca leave 9 dead, including 2 police, authorities say

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gun battles between police and armed civilians in the Mexican city of Cuernavaca on Monday left nine dead, including two police officers, authorities said.

The Cuernavaca security agency said in a statement that two other police officers were wounded in shootouts that began after a convoy of gunmen opened fire on people who were drinking on the street and tried to abduct one person.

Gunmen with rifles, ballistic vests and radios engaged with police in various parts of the city, including a central neighborhood. Cuernavaca lies 50 miles south of Mexico City and has been the site of violence from competing organized crime groups.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 