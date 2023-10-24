Clear
70.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Rio de Janeiro deploys helicopters in extra security after a criminal gang torches 35 buses

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Brazil Rio Violence

Rio de Janeiro deploys helicopters in extra security after a criminal gang torches 35 buses

Photo Icon View Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) —

Authorities deployed helicopters and other extra security Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro after members of a criminal gang set fire to at least 35 buses in apparent retaliation for the police slaying of one of their key members.

The attack late Monday on public transport buses took place in a western section of Rio far from its tourist districts and caused no casualties, but it represented significant defiance of the government.

Rio’s state Gov. Cláudio Castro said Tuesday after a meeting with his security officials that the city was on “maximum alert” with helicopters and drones reinforcing the police presence on the streets.

Police arrested 12 people in the arson attacks, but six were released due to a lack of evidence as the investigation continues, Castro said.

Authorities said the arson attacks were in retaliation for the police slaying earlier Monday of a man identified as Matheus Silva Resende, the nephew of a criminal leader of the largest militia group in the state.

Militias emerged in the 1990s when they originally were made up mainly of former police officers, firefighters and military men who wanted to combat lawlessness in their neighborhoods. They charged residents for protection and other services, and more recently moved into drug trafficking themselves.

The militias are believed to control about 10% of Rio’s metropolitan area, according to a study last year by non-profit Fogo Cruzado and a security-focused research group at the Fluminense Federal University. These militias are distinct from drug trafficking gangs that control important areas of Rio.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 