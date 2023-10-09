Tropical Storm Max makes landfall in Mexico as country braces for Lidia

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Max hit Mexico’s southern Pacific coast Monday, as the country braces for a second punch from Tropical Storm Lidia, expected to reach land Tuesday in a different part of the country.

Max made landfall about 30 miles east of the resort town of Zihuatanejo with winds of about 60 mph and was moving inland at about 5 mph (7 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center and Mexican authorities warned of the possibility of flash floods from both systems.

Lidia was gaining strength farther north off Mexico’s western Pacific coast and was expected to make landfall Tuesday as a hurricane on a sparsely populated stretch of coast north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta with winds of as much as 100 mph (160 kph).

Lidia was expected to pass directly over the government-run nature education center on the Islas Marias, but the islands are frequently hit by bad weather and are mostly unpopulated.

Early Tuesday, Lidia was located about 410 miles (660 kilometers) southwest of the Islas Marias and was moving east-northeast at 6 mph (9 kph). Its winds increased to about 70 mph (100 kph), but the storm could have winds as high as 100 mph (160 kph) when it makes landfall in Nayarit state on Tuesday.

Authorities in the neighboring state of Sinaloa canceled classes in preparation for the impact.