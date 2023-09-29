Clear
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By AP News
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Sept. 22 – 27, 2023

A plane in Brazil dropped water on a forest fire fanned by strong winds, high temperatures and dry weather. In northern Chile, Aymara Indigenous women weave textiles surrounded by the hills and sandy roads of the Atacama Desert where they raise llamas and alpacas. A surge of migrants in Mexico triggered the closure of one U.S. border crossing and forced Mexico’s biggest railroad to suspend freight trains. Across Latin America, women protested for abortion rights on International Safe Abortion Day.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by Associated Press Senior Photo Editor for Latin America and Caribbean Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

By The Associated Press

