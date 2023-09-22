Clear
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By AP News
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Sept 14 – 21, 2023

Chilean police carried puppies to be trained as police dogs during an Independence Day parade. Mexico’s largest railroad suspended freight service after a upsurge in migrants hopping rides on north. Indigenous people in Brazil celebrated after the Supreme Court upheld their land rights. Armed gang members in Port-au-Prince marched against Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry. In Argentina, a detention and torture center during the country’s last military dictatorship was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by Associated Press journalist Fabiola Sanchez in Mexico City.

By The Associated Press

