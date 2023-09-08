Clear
76.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Pictures of the Week – Latin America and Caribbean - Photo Gallery

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Photo Icon View Photo

Sept. 1 – Sept. 7, 2023

In Buenos Aires, a couple dances Tango in the World Championship final round. In Chile, locals commemorate the 50th anniversary that brought Gen. Augusto Pinochet to power. In South America fans prepped for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying round and in Brazil a cyclone washed away houses, trapped motorists in vehicles and swamped streets

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photojournalist Moises Castillo in Guatemala

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 