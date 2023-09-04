4 alleged gunmen have been killed in a clash with marines in Mexican border city

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Four people were killed Monday in a shootout with marines in the Mexican border city of Matamoros, triggering an alert to shelter in place from the U.S. consulate in the city across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas.

A state official who was not authorized to comment and requested anonymity, said the shooting happened on a Matamoros street when gunmen engaged a marine patrol. Authorities recovered guns and tactical equipment, the official said. No marines were injured.

The Navy confirmed that its personnel were involved, but did not provide any details.

The federal Attorney General’s Office did not respond to a request for information.

On Monday morning, the U.S. Consulate in Matamoros issued an alert via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that employees were under a shelter in place order until 1:30 p.m. “due to gun violence occurring in the city.”

In March, four Americans were abducted in Matamoros when one went for a scheduled cosmetic surgery. Two of them died from gunshot wounds before they could be rescued.

Cells of the Gulf cartel and other organized crime groups are active in Matamoros and the state of Tamaulipas.

By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ

Associated Press