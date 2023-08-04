Clear
71.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By AP News
Indigenous leaders from the province of Jujuy burn incense during the celebrations of "La Pachamama," or Mother Earth Day in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The group's protest that coincides with "La Pachamama Day" is also directed against a provincial constitutional reform they claim is an attempt against their ancestral rights to lands that the state aims to use for lithium mining. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Photo Icon View Photo

July 28 – Aug. 3, 2023

Indigenous leaders from Argentina’s Jujuy province burned incense for the celebrations of Mother Earth Day, while Luciano Sanchez of that country’s Argentinos Juniors team snapped his knee during a soccer match. In Colombia, mourners cried at the wake for Indigenous regional leader Fredy Campo Bomba, who was shot to death by unidentified gunmen. Participants danced at the Black Women’s March in Brazil against racism, violence and oppression.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by Associated Press Photojournalist Jorge Saenz in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 