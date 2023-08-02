Clear
87.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Train crashes into bus at crossing in Mexico, killing 6 and injuring 17

By AP News

EL MARQUES, Mexico (AP) — A train smashed into a small commuter bus at a grade crossing, killing six people and injuring 17 early Wednesday, authorities in central Mexico said.

Alejandro Vázquez Mellado, head of civil defense for the township of El Marques, said five of the 17 injured were in critical condition.

The town is in Queretaro state north of Mexico City.

Photos of the scene showed the crumpled wreckage of the bus tossed to one side of the tracks. The vehicle was apparently dragged about 50 yards (meters) along the tracks.

Such accidents are frequent at railroad crossings in Mexico that lack signals or barriers.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 