AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By AP News
Olivia Mora cries over the casket of her brother, armed civilian defense leader Hipolito Mora, during his wake in La Ruana, Mexico, Friday, June 30, 2023. The Michoacan state prosecutors office said unidentified gunmen cut off Mora's vehicle and his bodyguards' pickup on a street in his hometown of La Ruana. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

June 30 – July 6, 2023

Friends and family attended the funeral of armed civilian defense leader Hipolito Mora and two of his bodyguards in La Ruana, Mexico, and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, referred to by some as the Trump of South America, was barred from running for office again until 2030 after a panel of judges concluded that he abused his power and cast unfounded doubts on the country’s electronic voting system.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

By The Associated Press

