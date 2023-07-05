Clear
94.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

A bus plunges into a gulch in southern Mexico, leaving as many as 27 people dead, an official says

By AP News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A passenger bus lost control and veered off a road and into a 75-foot-deep (25 meter-deep) gully in southern Mexico on Wednesday, killing as many as 27 passengers, an official said.

The crash occurred in the largely indigenous Mixteca region of the southern state of Oaxaca. The state’s Interior Secretary Jesús Romero said that preliminary reports showed that 26 or 27 people had died in the crash.

Romero said the bus driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and plunged into the gully.

Photos distributed by police suggesting the bus had flipped, totally crushing the passenger compartment.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 