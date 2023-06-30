Clear
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By AP News
Fisherwomen and men pull in a net of fish off the coast of Chuao, Venezuela, early Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Some women are joining a family tradition of fishing and in other cases launching new careers after losing jobs during Venezuela's economic crisis. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

June 23-29, 2023

Venezuelans fish in the waters of the Caribbean, revelers celebrate Pride month in the Americas and a candlelight vigil in Uruguay commemorates the 50th anniversary of the 1973 military coup. In sports, athletes compete in the Central American and Caribbean Games in El Salvador.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photojournalist Fernando Llano in Mexico City.

By The Associated Press

