Mexican government orders state-funded academics not to post ‘damaging’ criticism of bosses

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government defended Monday an order issued to academics at a state-funded research institute not to post criticism that could “damage the dignity” of their bosses on social media, or share them in emails.

The order made public over the weekend was directed to researchers and employees of the Center for Economic Research and Teaching, known by its initials as the CIDE.

The independent, state-funded center has been a focal point of resistance to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s drive to make academic institutions more nationalistic, state-oriented and pro-government.

Critics said the new rules amounted to little more than a gag order, telling anyone connected with the center “they should not send any messages or comments by electronic means such as social media, email or messaging apps that could damage the dignity or integrity of public officials.”

The government’s federal employee regulatory agency said Monday “these orders do not seek to limit freedom of expression, on the contrary, they seek to guarantee that right.”

Julio Antonio García Palermo, a researcher at another state-funded research institute, wrote Monday on social media that “if a public official or institution opens a Twitter account, it is accepting interaction and an exchange of opinions.”

“We should not forget that social media has become the new public space where issues are discussed,” he wrote.

It is not the first clash with academics in the current administration.

In April, López Obrador signed a law that made the country’s science and technology commission — which hands out research grants and other funding — include representatives from the Army and Navy on its board.

In 2021, the government science board ordered researchers not to publicly criticize the body, and said they have to clear any public comments through its press office.

The council previously helped prosecutors try to lock up 31 academics in a maximum security prison on charges they spent research funds that they were legally allowed to use at the time.