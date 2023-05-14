Authorities assess damage after sidewalk sinkhole on New Mexico bridge; 2 pedestrians rescued

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were assessing the damage after a sidewalk sinkhole developed on a New Mexico bridge, resulting in the rescue of two pedestrians.

Los Lunas police said the city’s Main Street bridge over the Rio Grande remained closed due to the sinkhole under a sidewalk on the east side of the bridge.

Several media reports Saturday night said the bridge partially collapsed, but authorities said that was not accurate.

New Mexico Department of Transportation officials were on the scene Sunday trying to determine the extent of the sidewalk damage, which is a main road in Valencia County.

Los Lunas Fire Chief John Gabaldon said a water line had to be shut off to prevent more problems if a pipe running through the sinkhole broke.

Gabaldon didn’t immediately know how many homes were affected by the water outage.

Los Lunas is about 24 miles (38.6 kilometers) south of Albuquerque.