Report: Rescue completed after partial collapse of bridge over New Mexico river

By AP News

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — First responders completed a search for victims after a bridge over a New Mexico river partially collapsed Saturday night.

Los Lunas Fire Chief John Gabaldon said two people were rescued after the Los Lunas River Bridge collapsed, KOAT-TV reported.

Emergency crews initially searched for additional victims, but Gabaldon confirmed later in the night there were no other people trapped or believed to be missing.

Traffic was closed in both directions for the bridge in the community about 24 miles (38.6 kilometers) south of Albuquerque.

Emergency crews were attempting to determine whether a sinkhole under a sidewalk caused the collapse, KOAT reported.

