Finau holds off Rahm to take Mexico Open for 6th career win

By AP News
Tony Finau of the United States celebrates his victory in the Mexico Open golf tournament's final round in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Tony Finau has won the Mexico Open by playing bogey-free for a 66. He didn’t give Masters champion Jon Rahm or anyone else much of a chance. Finau wound up winning by three shots for his sixth career PGA Tour title. He has now won four times in the last nine months and moves to No. 11 in the world. Finau also was runner-up to Rahm a year ago at the Mexico Open. Rahm shot 67 but never got closer than three shots on the back nine. Brandon Wu finished third.

