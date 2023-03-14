Mexican soldiers find 1.8 million fentanyl pills in Tijuana

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Defense Department said Tuesday that soldiers found over 1.83 million fentanyl pills at a stash house in the border city of Tijuana.

The department said in a statement that soldiers staked out the house Sunday after authorities received a tip that the site was being used for drug trafficking.

After obtaining a search warrant, soldiers found the nearly 2 million synthetic opioid pills and 880 pounds (400 kilograms) of meth at the house, the statement said. No arrests were made.

Mexican cartels have used the border city to press fentanyl into counterfiet pills. They then smuggle those pills into the United States.

The raid produced one of the largest seizures of fentanyl in Mexico in recent months and came only one day before President Andrés Manuel López Obrador claimed that fentanyl isn’t made in Mexico. He made that assertion in comments arguing that fentanyl is the United States’ problem, not Mexico’s.