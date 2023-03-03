Canadian held for death of Canadian woman at Mexico resort

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Canadian man is being held in connection with the death of a Canadian woman at a resort south of Cancun Friday.

Mexican prosecutors said the woman was found dead Friday at a hotel, but did not name the man or the hotel.

Prosecutors in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo confirmed the suspect is also a Canadian.

They said the death occurred in the Riviera Maya, the stretch of coast south of Cancun. Local media said it happened at a hotel in the resort town of Playa del Carmen.

It was unclear if the man had a lawyer. Prosecutors said the man was in custody, and the case was being studied for possible charges.

There have been several cases of female tourists being killed by their companions along the coast, a popular vacation spot for Americans and Canadians.

In the most famous case, former “Survivor” producer Bruce Beresford-Redman was convicted of beating and strangling his wife, 42-year-old Monica Beresford-Redman, in 2010.

Her body was found naked in a sewer cistern at a Cancun-area resort where the family was vacationing. released about two months ago.

He was released from a Mexican prison in 2019 after serving 7 ½ years of a 12-year sentence.