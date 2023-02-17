Cloudy
29.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Official: Jamaica’s PM will not be charged following probe

By AP News
FILE - Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters, Sept. 22, 2022. A top prosecutor in Jamaica ruled on Feb. 16, 2023 that Holness won’t face charges over possible conflict of interest in contracts awarded to a construction company in 2007-2009 while he was education minister. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

Official: Jamaica’s PM will not be charged following probe

Photo Icon View Photo

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A top prosecutor in Jamaica has ruled that Prime Minister Andrew Holness won’t face charges over possible conflict of interest in contracts awarded to a construction company in 2007-2009 while he was education minister.

Jamaica’s director of public corruption issued the ruling Thursday after reviewing a report on the case by the country’s Integrity Commission.

The commission investigated the case after a news report in 2016 raised questions about close ties between Holness and principals of a company hired for several roof repairs at schools and other projects.

The panel found that Holness knew two directors and shareholders of the company for more than 20 years. The company had received 10 contracts totaling nearly $142,000, but only five of them were reported to the Office of the Contractor General as required, the report said.

Holness, education minister from 2007 to 2012, said he never exercised influence on any process for the awarding of the contracts. Holness became prime minister following 2016 elections.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 