Drizzle
54 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

5 dismembered bodies found in bags in southern Mexico

By AP News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in southern Mexico said Monday they found the bodies of five men in a village north of the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

Prosecutors in southern Guerrero state did not give details on the killings, but local media reported the bodies had been hacked up and left in plastic bags.

Acapulco has been riven by bloody drug gang violence for over 15 years.

And in another town just north of the resort, prosecutors said Monday that two more men had been killed. The town of Xaltianguis has been fought over by rival gangs of vigilantes, some of them believed to have drug cartel ties.

1n 2019, a heavily armed vigilante force took over Xaltianguis by driving out a rival band, blowing up a car with gas cylinders inside and cutting up the body of one of two fallen foes

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 