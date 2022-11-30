Clear
19 injured in ethane explosion in southern Mexico

By AP News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the Mexican Gulf coast state of Veracruz said 19 people were injured where a pipeline carrying ethane gas exploded.

The Veracruz state civil defense office said most of the people injured in the explosion Tuesday in the town of Agua Dulce suffered first-degree burns.

As of Wednesday, the government-owned oil company, Petroleos Mexicanos, has not confirmed the explosion was related to its plant in Agua Dulce. The office said company personnel were working to control the fire.

Ethane is a gas usually produced as a by-product of oil refining. Video of the scene shows towering flames erupting from the area.

