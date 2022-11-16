Mostly Cloudy
38.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mexico seizes 2,000 fentanyl pills baked into bread rolls

By AP News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have seized plastic bags containing 2,000 fentanyl pills that were apparently baked into traditional bread rolls.

The seizure announced Tuesday by Mexico’s National Guard suggests drug cartels are trying to piggyback shipments in packages of traditional Mexican products.

A specially trained dog alerted guard members to a suspicious package at an express mail delivery company in Culiacan, the capital of the northern state of Sinaloa. The state is home to the drug cartel of the same name.

When officers opened the box, they found packages of corn chips, and four traditional bread rolls. When they cut into rolls, they found lots of about 500 pills apparently baked inside each.

Mexico is the main supplier of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl that kill tens of thousands of Americans each year.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert