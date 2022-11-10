9 dead, including 4 women, in attack on bar in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nine people are dead, including four women, after gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire in the violence-wracked Mexican state of Guanajuato, authorities said Thursday.

It was at least the third such bar massacre in as many months in Guanajuato, where a local gang is fighting a turf war with Jalisco cartel. The common denominator in the attacks is that the assailants have simply killed everyone in the bars, including waitresses.

In the attack Wednesday night in the town of Apaseo el Alto, the attackers left hand-written posters on the blood-covered floor of the bar. The messages were signed by the Santa Rosa de Lima gang, whose now-imprisoned leader is known as the “Marro,” or Sledgehammer.

The messages appeared to accuse the bars’ owners of supporting the rival Jalisco cartel.

Photos from the scene showed the bodies of several mini-skirted waitresses slumped in pools of blood at the bar.

In October, a dozen people, six of them women, were killed in an attack on a bar in another Guanajuato city. A similar attack on a bar in another town left 10 dead in September.

There are signs that the conflict in Guanajuato, Mexico’s most violent state, has become a proxy battle between Mexico’s two most powerful drug cartels.

The Sinaloa cartel now appears to be backing the Santa Rosa de Lima gang in its fight against Jalisco.