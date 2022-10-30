Clear
67.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Max Verstappen sets F1 season wins record with 14th victory

By AP News
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, leads the pack during the start of the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Max Verstappen sets F1 season wins record with 14th victory

Photo Icon View Photo

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Max Verstappen set the Formula One record for wins in a season Sunday at the Mexico City Grand Prix, where he scored his 14th win to break the record shared with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel. Schumacher set the record in 2004, Vettel tied it in 2013 and Verstappen was tied with the Germans for all of one week following his victory last week at Circuit of the Americas. Paired with wins at Miami, Montreal and now Mexico City, Verstappen swept the North American portion of this year’s F1 schedule. Lewis Hamilton finished second and Mexican driver Sergio Perez was third at his home grand prix.

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 