11 dead and 63 saved after boat sinks in northern Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — A pasenger boat operating without proper licenses sank in a bay off the Atlantic in the northern Brazil state of Para on Thursday, and at least 11 people died, authorities said.

A state government statement said 63 people had been rescued from the water after the boat went down near Cotijuba island, which is close to the city of Belem. It said nine of the dead were women.

Officials did not say if any people were missing. The statement said the boat, which was travelling from Marajo island to Belem, could transport up to 82 passengers.

Authorities said the boat did not have licenses to operate as a passenger carrier, and Brazil’s navy and Pará state police had opened an investigation.

