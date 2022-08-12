Clear
3 inmates dead in riot at northen Mexico border prison

By AP News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three inmates were killed Thursday in a fight between rival gangs at a prison in Ciudad Juarez, a Mexican border city across from El Paso, Texas, officials said.

The prosecutors’ office in the border state of Chihuahua said Thursday that authorities called in the army and National Guard to control the fight at the Number 3 prison.

The office said the dispute was between “rival gangs,” but did not identify which groups were involved.

Ciudad Juarez has seen years of battles between gangs like the Artistas Asesinos, backed by the Sinaloa cartel, and the La Linea and Aztecas gangs and the Juarez cartel.

