Mostly Clear
102.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Brazil’s Lula receives endorsement of moderate candidate

By AP News
A woman holds a fan with the image of Brazil´s former president Luiz Inacio "Lula" da Silva, who is again running for president, during a Black Women´s March, at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Brazil's general elections are scheduled for Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Brazil’s Lula receives endorsement of moderate candidate

Photo Icon View Photo

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is campaigning to return to the job he held between 2003-2010, on Thursday received an endorsement from moderate André Janones who had been expected to run himself.

Da Silva, who is commonly known as Lula, and Janones made the announcement in a live broadcast, shortly before they were scheduled to hold a press conference in Sao Paulo.

“I stop my bid and unify it with former President Lula’s,” Janones, a social media phenomenon with 2 million followers on Instagram and 8 million on Facebook, said.

His endorsement could help push the leftist former leader closer to an outright victory against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Da Silva currently leads all polls; the most recent survey from Datafolha showed him with 47% support in the first-round vote on Oct. 3.

By contrast, the same poll showed Janones with 2% support. It was conducted July 27 and 28 and has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

On Thursday, Janones also said he could not support Bolsonaro, who he accused of increasing spending through year-end merely to boost his reelection chances.

“I cannot support a president who has used people’s hunger to boost his chances,” Janones said.

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 