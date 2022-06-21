Peru’s ex-presidential candidate Fujimori announces divorce View Photo

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Former Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori revealed Tuesday that she is ending her marriage to her Peruvian-American husband, Mark Villanella.

Fujimori, 47, said on her Twitter account that they made the decision “after extensive reflection” and are ending the marriage “on the best terms and reaffirming our commitment to continue educating and supporting our daughters with much love.”

On his Facebook account, Villanella, a nationalized Peruvian, said they decided to “begin a separation process,” adding that Fujimori “is a valuable and magnificent person in every way.”

Fujimori, the eldest daughter of imprisoned former President Alberto Fujimori, who ruled in 1990-2000, said that she and Villanella would not comment further on the matter.

They married in 2004 and have two daughters.

She thanked Villanella “for having fought by my side in the midst of the most difficult circumstances and having suffered terrible persecution just for being my husband.”

Fujimori was a presidential candidate three times and on all three occasions she reached a runoff but lost — to Ollanta Humala in 2011, to Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in 2016 and in 2021 to Pedro Castillo, Peru’s current president.