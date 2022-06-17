Clear
Mexico finds truck hauling 377 migrants from 14 nations

By AP News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican immigration authorities said Thursday they found a veritable United Nations of migrants aboard a freight truck.

Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said the truck was carrying migrants from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Yemen, Uzbekistan and South Africa.

There were also people aboard from Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Venezuela.

Agents found the truck parked on the side of a road in the southern state of Chiapas, which borders Guatemala. There were so many migrants they were dangling their legs off the roof of the freight container.

Migrants have been desperate to leave Tapachula, another city closer to Guatemala, where authorities have made them wait for visas. So many migrants try walking, or hitching rides, toward the north.

