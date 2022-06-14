Mexican soldiers find 50 meth labs in first half of June

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican soldiers found a total of 50 meth labs in the first two weeks of June, Mexico’s army said Monday.

The small labs were mainly located in low woods around the state of Sinaloa, home to the cartel of the same name.

The army said in a statement that in just three days, June 10-12, troops found 19 labs in Sinaloa.

The soldiers seized almost a thousand drums or plastic containers with chemicals. They also found a total of 32 52-gallon (200-liter) chemical reaction chambers, or cookers, used to produce methamphetamine.

Mexican cartels export tons of extremely pure meth to the United States each year, sometimes in liquid form.