Clear
77.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mexican soldiers find 50 meth labs in first half of June

By AP News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican soldiers found a total of 50 meth labs in the first two weeks of June, Mexico’s army said Monday.

The small labs were mainly located in low woods around the state of Sinaloa, home to the cartel of the same name.

The army said in a statement that in just three days, June 10-12, troops found 19 labs in Sinaloa.

The soldiers seized almost a thousand drums or plastic containers with chemicals. They also found a total of 32 52-gallon (200-liter) chemical reaction chambers, or cookers, used to produce methamphetamine.

Mexican cartels export tons of extremely pure meth to the United States each year, sometimes in liquid form.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 