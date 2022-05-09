Mostly Clear
57.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

4 die as gas grenade sets off student stampede in Bolivia

By AP News

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A tear gas grenade set off during a university assembly in Bolivia triggered an stampede in which four students died and 50 were injured on Monday, officials said.

Tomas Frias University Rector Pedro López told Radio Panamericana that the students had gathered to elect new student body leaders at the school in the mountainous city of Potosi, some 420 kilometers (260 miles) south of La Paz, the capital.

“In the middle of the assembly, a tear gas grenade was detonated, which created a stampede,” he said. “Many students were trampled.”

Col. Limberth Choque, Potosi’s police chief, told state television that all four of the dead were female.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 