Gio Reyna set to follow his dad Claudio by playing at Azteca

By AP News
Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna, left, and Cologne's Luca Kilian challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1.FC Cologne and Borussia Dortmund in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gio Reyna has a chance to play at Azteca for the first time Thursday night, when the U.S. faces El Tri in the start of the last trio of World Cup qualifiers. His father Claudio played one qualifier at Mexico’s famous stadium, in 2005, twice missing matches because of yellow-card accumulation. Canada leads North and Central America and the Caribbean with 25 points and the U.S. is second with 21, ahead of Mexico on goal difference. Panama is fourth with 17 points, followed by Costa Rica with 16 and El Salvador with nine. The top three nations qualify.

By RONALD BLUM
AP Sports Writer

