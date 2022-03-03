Dominicans turn over to Haiti ex-cop sought in Moïse slaying View Photo

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Dominican authorities on Wednesday handed over to Haiti a former Haitian police officer linked to the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, the latest suspect arrested in a crime still not solved after seven months.

The man was identified as Tanis Philome. He was arrested in the Dominican Republic several days before being turned over to Haitian police at the border town of Dajabon, a Dominican military officer told The Associated Press.

The official, who spoke anonymously because he wasn’t authorized to talk to the press, said Philome was investigated by Dominican authorities before being sent back to Haiti. He didn’t say when Philome was detained, only that he was a suspect in the presidential slaying.

Moïse was killed in the early hours of July 7 at this private residence, and so far more than 40 people have been arrested, including several Haitian police officers and a former senator. Eighteen ex-Colombian soldiers also are in custody, the majority of whom the Colombian government says were deceived about what they were hired for.

Two other suspects are in U.S. custody after being extradited to the United States — Rodolphe Jaar, a former U.S. government informant who was arrested in the Dominican Republic in January, and Mario Palacios, an ex-Colombian soldier detained in Jamaica in October.

Haiti has struggled to solve Moïse’s assassination, and even to find a judge we can oversee the case. Two judges have stepped down, one citing personal reasons and the other amid corruption accusations that he denied.

By MARTÍN ADAMES

Associated Press