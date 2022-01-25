Journalists across Mexico protest killings of 3 this year

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The photographs of three recently murdered journalist hung on a barrier outside Mexico’s National Palace on Tuesday as journalists across the country said they planned to take to the streets to protest the slayings.

Inside the palace, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador faced journalists at his daily news conference and promised again those responsible for the latest slaying would be punished, that there would not be impunity.

But precedent is not encouraging. López Obrador’s Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas said recently that more than 90% of murders of journalists and rights defenders remain unresolved, despite a government system meant to protect them.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists puts the percentage at 95%, said its Mexico representative Jan-Albert Hootsen.

Tijuana, scene of two murders in the span of a week, was expected to see one of the largest of the protests.

For more than three decades the Tijuana news outlet Zeta has published a black page in every edition to demand the mastermind of the murder of one of its founders in 1988 be brought to justice.

Freelance photojournalist Margarito Martínez, who sometimes contributed to Zeta’s pages, was shot outside his home Jan. 17. That same day, press groups said a journalist who had criticized local authorities in Veracruz state died, several days after he was found badly wounded. José Luis Gamboa was the director of the online news site Inforegio.

Then on Sunday, journalist Lourdes Maldonado was shot dead in her Tijuana driveway. In 2019, she had come to López Obrador’s morning news conference to tell him she feared for her life.

Since López Obrador’s administration began in December 2018, at least 32 journalists have been killed and 15 disappeared, according to the CPJ. Mexico continues to be one of the deadliest countries for journalists outside of war zones.

Sometimes media attention intensifies, as in the case of the murder of well-known journalist Javier Valdez in Sinaloa state in 2017, and there are arrests, trials and sentences. In Valdez’s case, two men who carried out the murder are serving sentences and the Attorney General’s Office has requested the extradition of the alleged mastermind, a drug trafficker in U.S. custody.

But that is an exception.

At Zeta, there has been a 34-year wait for justice for founder Héctor Félix Miranda. They also wait for resolution of the attempted murder of another Zeta founder Jesús Blancornelas in 1997, in which his bodyguard Luis Valero was killed. In 2004, another Zeta editor was killed, Francisco Javier Ortiz.

“We’re going to go out to protest, we’re going to cry, we’re going to suffer,” Zeta’s top editor Adela Navarro said on the streaming program “The Journalists.”