Gang rams vehicles into prison, springs 9 inmates

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A gang rammed vehicles into a prison in central Mexico and escaped with nine inmates Wednesday in one of the most dramatic prison prison escapes the country has seen in recent years.

Authorities in the state of Hidalgo, just north of Mexico City, said the pre-dawn attack resulted in injuries to two police officers.

The state police said soldiers, police and National Guard troops had fanned out looking for the escaped inmates. Police did not identify the armed gang involved in the prison break.

Local media reported that a car exploded or burst into flames near the prison and as many as two others elsewhere in the city of Tula. But authorities did not immediately respond to request for comment on whether car bombs were used in the attack.

The use of car bombs by gangs in Mexico has been extremely rare, with one such attack in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez in 2010 killing two people.