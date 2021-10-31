Gas blasts rock central Mexican city, killing at least 1

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Early morning explosions, apparently caused by an illegal tap on a gas line, shook the central Mexican city of Puebla on Sunday, killing at least one person and injuring 11, according to state officials

Puebla Gov. Miguel Barbosa said an emergency call warning of a gas smell and cloud in the area gave officials about 80 minutes to evacuate some 2,000 people living as far as a kilometer (about half a mile) of the leak before the first of three explosions, which came shortly before 3 a.m.

“If there had not been an evacuation and there had not been coordination, there would have been a tragedy of great proportions,” the governor said.

Officials said dozens of houses were destroyed or damaged in the city of 1.7 million people.

The governor said rescue teams with dogs were searching for more possible victims, though there were no reports of missing people.

Javier González of the government’s Petróleos Mexicanos company said the tap apparently was installed on a property where officials found a tanker truck and 25 gas cylinders.

Officials said 1,400 soldiers, National Guard troops, police, firefighters and rescue personnel were working in the area following the explosions.

Mexico has long been plagued by thieves who tap into gas and gasoline ducts.

An illegal tap of a gasoline line caused an explosion that killed at least 128 people in the town of Tlahuelilpan, north of Mexico City, in 2019. People had gathered in a field to fill containers with gasoline leaking from the line.