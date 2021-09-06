Clear
99 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police investigating 4 Argentines over WCup qualifier chaos

By AP News
Argentina's Lionel Messi walks off the field after the qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Brazil was interrupted by health officials in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Police investigating 4 Argentines over WCup qualifier chaos

Photo Icon View Photo

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s federal police is investigating four Argentina footballers for allegedly providing false travel information upon arrival for a World Cup qualifying match. Chaos ensued when the Brazil-Argentina qualifier was interrupted after seven minutes by agents from the country’s health agency Anvisa. The agents insisted they should take Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Giovanni Lo Celso and Cristian Romero to the airport for breaching coronavirus protocols. The health agency said the Argentina officials knew before the game that the four England-based players should not play because they were supposed to be in mandatory hotel quarantine. But Argentine officials say they followed all protocols. FIFA is also investigating.

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
AP Sports Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 