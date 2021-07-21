Clear
99.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Panama retries ex-president accused of spying on opponents

By AP News
Panama's former President Ricardo Martinelli arrives to court, surrounded by press, for the start of his trial in Panama City, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Martinelli faces trial for alleged eavesdropping on political rivals and journalists during his administration, the same case for which he was acquitted in 2018. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

Panama retries ex-president accused of spying on opponents

Photo Icon View Photo

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli went on trial for a second time Wednesday on charges that he tapped the phones of opponents and journalists.

Martinelli, 69, was acquitted of similar charges in 2019, and was dismissive of Wednesday’s proceedings as well.

Noting his supermarket chain is celebrating its 35th anniversary and generates more employment and pays more taxes than any other business in Panama, he said: “I should be there working instead of attending a political trial that was already decided.”

Martinelli, who governed Panama from 2009 to 2014, entered the court using a walker for stability after having back surgery last month and wearing a face mask.

In August 2019, he was acquitted on espionage and embezzlement charges and released from custody. The court found that prosecutors had violated due process after a five-month trial. The court also criticized the prosecution’s evidence.

But the government won on appeal, arguing there were sufficient elements for a new trial.

As president, Martinelli allegedly spent millions of dollars on sophisticated spying equipment from Israel. Prosecutors say he intercepted communications from opposition politicians and others.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert