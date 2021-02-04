New Mexico State Police say officer shot, killed on highway

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s state police agency said one of its officers was killed Thursday in a shooting along a highway.

In a Twitter post, the agency announced the death and said a “suspect is deceased.” The post also said multiple agencies were involved in the response along Interstate 10 in southern New Mexico and that several officers were injured.

A state police spokesman was not immediately available for comment, and no other information was known yet on what happened.

State police say the shooting took place in Luna County, while other police reports suggest it was farther east, near Las Cruces.

The Las Cruces Police Department closed the interstate near the shooting scene and told drivers to use a different route until the investigation has been completed.