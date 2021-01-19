Clear
12 slain, dumped on road in rural dispute in southern Mexico

By AP News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Veracruz said Monday that 12 men were killed and their bodies dumped on a roadside in what may have been a dispute between cattle ranchers.

The killings occurred in the rural town of La Choapas, near the border with the neighboring state of Tabasco.

Veracruz Gov. Cuitláhuac Garcia wrote in a statement that “initial investigations suggest a division between ranchers and helpers from La Choapas and Uxpanapa.” He added that “abuses and threats between them led to this unfortunate outcome.”

The region is south of the crime-ridden city of Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz.

